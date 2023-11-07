All Damages After Enemy Shelling Repaired In Medzhybizh Nature Reserve

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Historical and Cultural Reserve 'Mezhybizh' has been repaired all the damage it sustained as a result of enemy shelling in Khmelnytskyi region.

The director of the reserve, Oleh Pohorilets, told an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We have repaired all the damage that was discovered during the inspection immediately after the explosion, i.e. broken windows, broken doors, window panes, and a torn roof. We did everything with our own hands with the help of our friends and volunteers, as well as thanks to the support of the Western Ukrainian Union of Museums and the ALIPH Foundation (International Alliance for the Protection of Cultural Heritage in Conflict Areas ALIPH Foundation - ed.)," Pohorilets said.

According to him, in case of such situations, an additional roof is currently being installed under the main roof in the reserve. It will protect against water ingress into the premises where exhibits and collections are located if the main roof is damaged.

Pohorilets added that the reserve now needs film, wooden slats, and OSB boards the most, as it needs to cover large areas. Philanthropists are providing this, and the director of the reserve hopes for their support in the future.





As reported, the State Historical and Cultural Reserve 'Mezhybizh' was damaged as a result of Russian shelling of the Khmelnytskyi region at night on August 19.

Hundreds of houses, schools, and public utilities were damaged in the region after the attack by the Russian army.