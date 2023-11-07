               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Netherlands Sending First F-16S To Romania To Train Ukrainian Pilots


11/7/2023 9:20:45 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Air Force of the Netherlands is sending first F-16 fighter jets to Romania on November 7 to train Ukrainian pilots.

Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Kajsa Ollongren posted this on the social network X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Five Dutch F-16s are departing for Fetești airbase in Romania today,” she posted.

She also added that the F16 training centre to train pilots from both NATO countries and Ukraine will open soon.



 Read also: Ukrainian F-16 pilot training may last five to nine months - Pentagon

Earlier, Pentagon Press Secretary General Patrick Ryder said that the period of Ukrainian F-16 pilot training in the United States will depend on the individual proficiency of the pilots themselves and may last more than five months.

Photo: @DefensieMin

