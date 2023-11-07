Azerbaijan National Team To Face Morocco In Final Of World Chovgana Championship

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijan national team will take on Morocco in the final
of the World Chovgan Championships held in Baku, Azerbaijan. The
final match will be played on November 8, Azernews reports.
Poland and Uzbekistan will clash for the 3rd place.
Organized by the Equestrian Federation of Azerbaijan Republic,
the World Chovgan Championships in Baku are dedicated to the 100th
anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.
