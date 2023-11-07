               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan National Team To Face Morocco In Final Of World Chovgana Championship


11/7/2023 9:20:41 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Azerbaijan national team will take on Morocco in the final of the World Chovgan Championships held in Baku, Azerbaijan. The final match will be played on November 8, Azernews reports.

Poland and Uzbekistan will clash for the 3rd place.

Organized by the Equestrian Federation of Azerbaijan Republic, the World Chovgan Championships in Baku are dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

MENAFN07112023000195011045ID1107385903

