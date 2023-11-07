CBA Signs Mou With Digital Development And Transport Ministry On Artificial Intelligence-Based Solutions

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Taking into account the importance of artificial
intelligence-based solutions, which have become relevant recently,
and their contribution to the development of various sectors, the
relevant Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Central
Bank and the Digital Development and Transport Ministry, Azernews reports.
The Bank said that the main purpose of signing the Memorandum is
to support projects, initiatives, and ideas in the field of
artificial intelligence in Azerbaijan, including the implementation
of joint projects in the financial markets and the organization of
measures for the formation of skills, technologies, ecosystems,
infrastructure, and management mechanisms in the field of
artificial intelligence. Thus, Azerbaijan is to become a regional
leader in the field of artificial intelligence.
Within the framework of this cooperation, measures will be taken
to attract artificial intelligence-based startups and companies to
Azerbaijan, promote artificial intelligence-based innovations in
various sectors, and establish cooperative relations with leading
organizations to increase solutions and skills in this field. At
the same time, in order to increase knowledge in the field of
artificial intelligence, issues such as the organization of
relevant training, seminars, and conferences will be focused
on.
