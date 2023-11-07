Vagif Khachaturyan Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Vagif Khachaturian, accused of committing genocide in Meshali
village, has been sentenced. The verdict was announced in the
administrative building of the Yasamal District Court at a session
chaired by Judge Zeynal Aghayev of the Baku Military Court, Azernews reports.
According to the verdict, Vagif Khachaturian was sentenced to 15
years in prison.
It should be noted that in Meshali village of Khojaly district
(on the territory of former Askeran district) as a member of a
criminal association consisting of armed military formations not
provided for by the legislation of the republic, a crime was
committed against the local Azerbaijani population. The criminal
community of Azerbaijan was formed with the participation of Vagif
Khachaturyan and consisted of Armenian nationalists living in the
Garabagh economic region, as well as natives of the Republic of
Armenia.
As a result of genocide crimes, persecution, displacement, and
violations of international humanitarian law during the armed
conflict, a total of 27 people were deliberately killed, 21 people
were injured to various degrees of severity, 2 villagers were taken
hostage, 340 people from 81 family households were deported from
their place of permanent residence to other countries of the
Republic of Azerbaijan. The villagers evicted from their
territories suffered material damage to the amount of 13 million
568 thousand 60 manat and 130 thousand 800 manat to the state.
MENAFN07112023000195011045ID1107385901
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.