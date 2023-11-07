Second Session Of Strategic Dialogue Between Azerbaijan, Latvia Takes Place

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The second session of the strategic dialogue between Azerbaijan
and Latvia has been held.
According to Azernews , this was reported by the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.
The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister
Fariz Rzayev, while the Latvian delegation was headed by Deputy
State Secretary of the Latvian Foreign Ministry Andžejs
Vilumsons.
The participants of the meeting discussed the state and
prospects of development of bilateral relations, and cooperation in
political, economic, energy, transport, and humanitarian spheres,
including within the framework of international organizations.
The sides stressed the importance of the strategic dialogue
between the two countries, as well as the work of the
Intergovernmental Commission for Economic, Scientific, Technical,
and Cultural Cooperation.
The Latvian side was informed about the situation in the region
in the post-conflict period, the normalization process, the mine
threats created by Armenia, the large-scale reconstruction works
carried out by Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from
occupation, as well as the implementation of the State Programme on
"Great Return".
During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other
issues of mutual interest.
