Stocks In Play

11/7/2023 - 8:51 AM EST - European Energy Metals : Announced the staking application for three additional mineral reservations totalling approximately 23,000 hectares, expanding the Company's holdings in Central Finland to over 250,000 hectares. "The expanded land position comes as a result of the ongoing, fully funded Phase 1 exploration program which identified potential extensions of prospective pegmatites delineated on our projects," commented Jeremy Poirier, CEO of European Energy Metals Corp. "With a largely-contiguous property package covering over 250,000 hectares prospective for lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites, European Energy Metals represents one of the largest lithium-focused exploration companies in the country." European Energy Metals shares V.FIN are trading off 2 cents at $0.38.
