Intelligent Insurer Launches Inaugural European Cyber Insurance Awards

(MENAFN- Pressat) London, 7th February 2024, Intelligent Insurer is proud to launch its inaugural Cyber Insurance Awards Europe 2024.

Over the past two years, Intelligent Insurer has united hundreds of cyber insurance executives at insightful conferences in London and Chicago, where leading brokers and carriers joined forces to tackle dynamic cybersecurity risks and create value through cyber insurance products.

“Cyber is one of the fastest-growing markets over the last decade. As the market tries to find a balance between buyers' demand for affordable cyber cover and insurers protecting themselves from systemic losses, innovative new technology, business models, and products are key.

“We feel it's high time to honour the remarkable achievements of the individuals and companies who have worked hard to elevate the standards of cyber risk management,” said Helen Raff, divisional director, Intelligent Insurer.

The Awards categories have been carefully designed to reward every aspect of cyber insurance, including carriers, brokers, managing general agents, insurtech providers, small and medium-sized enterprises and individuals. They consist of 15 Company Awards categories which will be judged by an expert judging panel and 3 Individual Awards categories (such as 'Inspiring Woman in Cyber Insurance Award') which will be open to public vote before the final winners will be decided by the judging panel.

Entering the awards is free of charge to all and entrants will get the opportunity to:



Gain industry recognition for driving forward innovation in cyber insurance and showcase your expertise to clients, industry peers, shareholders and investors

Demonstrate your company's commitment to excellence in the cyber insurance market and display your ability to spearhead innovation and best practice

Boost your brand and/or career/personal reputation and attract the best, new talent to your business

Recognise and reward exceptional team or individual performance Be part of one of the biggest networking events in cyber insurance in Europe (NB:. attending the Awards requires a table to be purchased)

“What better way to recognise excellence in cyber than inviting people to put forward some of the best examples of driving forward industry innovation? We're pleased to see the entries rolling in and can't wait to celebrate with the finalists in person at the glittering awards ceremony on February 7 in central London,” said Raff.

The Awards ceremony will take place at the iconic venue One Moorgate Place right in the heart of the City of London. A welcome drinks reception will be followed by a three-course dinner, entertainment and presentation of the Awards. It's set to be a fantastic opportunity to network with some of Europe's leading cyber innovators.

The next day, Wednesday February 8, many of Europe's cyber brokers, carriers, and security experts will convene in London, a stone's throw from the Awards venue, at Intelligent Insurer's Cyber Risk & Insurance Innovation Europe 2024 conference.

The Awards opened for entries in early October and since then entries from all segments of the industry have been rolling in. The deadline to enter is midnight GMT on Friday, November 10, by which time one of the following forms must be completed and submitted.



Enter the Company Award categories here Enter the Individual Award categories here

The full Awards information pack including details of the 18 categories, the judging criteria, and how to get involved, can be requested here