Turkish Airlines Plans Up To 23 Daily Flights To US In Summer 2024

Dhaka: During the July-September 2024 period, Turkish Airlines will be operating up to 23 daily flights from Istanbul to different destinations in the US such as New York, Miami, Chicago, Houston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington Dulles, Seattle, Dallas, Detroit, Atlanta, Boston and Newark, as per reports.

Reports citing data accurate as of October 31 (subject to change) said, in summer 2024, the Star Alliance airline will fly four daily to New York JFK; double daily to Chicago O'Hare, Los Angeles, Washington Dulles and Miami respectively; daily to Boston and Newark respectively; 11 weekly to San Francisco; 10 weekly to Atlanta, Dallas Fort Worth, Houston and Seattle respectively and five weekly to Detroit.

The airline will operate B777-300ER, B787-9, A330-300 and A350-900 aircraft on the routes.

Turkish Airlines has already increased flights to Dallas and Seattle from daily to 10 weekly while its services to Detroit launches on November 15.

Across its 13-route US network, the flag carrier of Turkiye plans 616,000 departing seats in the July-September 2024 period. It is 8 per cent higher than its earlier number for the same period in 2023 and virtually double of what it had in pre-pandemic times.

Reports further cited the US Department of Transportation's T-100 data for July 2023 showing, Turkish Airlines carried 334,188 passengers to/from the US. With 374,598 seats for sale, the airline's average seat load factor was 89.2 per cent.

Istanbul-JFK was the largest passenger market while Atlanta was the smallest. Los Angeles flights were the busiest, with nearly 93 seats in 100 filled, while Atlanta was the quietest, with about 80 per cent of seats filled, far lower than the average. Yet Atlanta is one of the routes to see higher frequencies in 2024, with weekly flight services up by 43 per cent, added reports.

