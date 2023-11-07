After One Month of Israel-Gaza Conflict Grief, Anguish Grip Both Sides

(MENAFN) A single Israeli missile shatters the facade of a white concrete house in Gaza, leaving it in ruins within seconds. The aftermath is a haunting silence, followed by the muffled cries of survivors emerging from beneath the wreckage, their faces and hands stained with blood.



Gaza, Once an "Open-Air Prison," Now a Grim Graveyard

For over a month, the lives of Gaza's two million inhabitants have been defined by relentless air strikes and loss. The densely populated enclave, often described as an "open-air prison," now resembles a massive graveyard, with its residents trapped in a conflict projected to extend for months.



Unfathomable Loss: 10,000 Lives Lost, Including 4,000 Children

The toll of the conflict in Gaza is staggering, with an estimated 10,000 lives lost. Among them, a heartbreaking 4,000 are children. Each casualty represents a devastating blow to families and communities already grappling with the profound trauma of war.



Israeli Communities Reeling from Unprecedented Attacks

On the Israeli side of the border, grief, anger, and despair grip the families of the 1,400 soldiers and civilians killed in and after the unprecedented October 7 attacks by Hamas. Abandoned towns, desolate farmlands, and vineyards now stand as ghostly reminders of the deadliest assaults in Israel's history.



