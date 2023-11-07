Metropolitan Police Urges Pro-Palestinian Protestors to Reconsider Armistice Weekend Event

(MENAFN) The Metropolitan Police is making a plea to protest organizers to refrain from holding demonstrations on Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday due to concerns about potential violence from splinter groups. While a pro-Palestinian march is scheduled for Saturday, it will not approach the Cenotaph. Nevertheless, objections have been raised regarding the event proceeding as planned. Despite a meeting between senior police officers and various groups on Monday, the organizers have decided not to cancel the demonstration.



The Stop the War Coalition, one of the six groups co-sponsoring the protest, has expressed determination to proceed, characterizing the Met's intervention as an attempt to infringe on their civil liberties. A spokesperson for the Met indicated that senior officers are worried about criminal activities by factions seeking to incite disorder, a trend observed during recent events since October 7. The police continuously analyze intelligence ahead of the weekend to comprehend potential issues and respond appropriately.



Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan emphasized that the risk of violence and disorder linked to these breakaway groups is escalating, heightening concerns ahead of a significant and busy weekend in the capital. The police's message to organizers is unequivocal: they urgently request a reconsideration, deeming it inappropriate to conduct any protests in London during this upcoming weekend. Home Secretary Suella Braverman welcomed the Met's statement, asserting that it is time for those engaging in hate marches to recognize that British citizens are weary of such displays of aggressive intimidation and extremism.



