Iran's Leader Accuses U.S. of Direct Involvement in Gaza War

(MENAFN) During a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Tehran, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stated that the United States is unequivocally implicated in the Israeli regime's actions in Gaza. He emphasized that evidence and indications point to direct American involvement in orchestrating the war from its onset. Ayatollah Khamenei predicted that as the conflict unfolds, the motivations behind the United State's active role in Israel's actions will become increasingly evident.



The Leader underscored that without substantial military and political support from the United States, the Israeli regime would not have the capacity to sustain the ongoing war. Despite the high human cost and devastation in Gaza, Ayatollah Khamenei argued that Israel emerges as the "main loser" in the current conflict. He asserted that the regime's reputation is irreparably damaged and unlikely to recover.



Ayatollah Khamenei commended the Iraqi government for its steadfast support of the Palestinian people in Gaza, characterizing their stance as "good and strong." He called upon the Muslim world to escalate political pressure on both the United States and Israel to halt the indiscriminate killing of civilians in the besieged territory. The Leader highlighted Iraq's pivotal role in the region, suggesting that it has the potential to forge a new front in the Arab and Muslim worlds. This proactive stance could contribute significantly to addressing the ongoing crisis in Gaza.



