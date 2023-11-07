Aldenham Education Group announces its newest school in Saudi Arabia in partnership with KAFD

(MENAFN- Epress release) Aldenham Education Group (AEG) is to build a new K-12 school campus in King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) for children aged 3-18 years old. The announcement follows extensive discussions and due diligence between AEG and King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC), resulting in the signing of a Letter of Intent between the two companies expressing their full agreement to build a new, world class international school in this vibrant district of Riyadh. KAFD DMC chose AEG to develop the only school to reside in the world-renowned business district due to Aldenham’s exceptional heritage, its unique all-round and forward-thinking approach, and its synergy with Vision 2030’s ambition to raise the quality of education, transform youth mindsets, and strengthen the economy. The signing heralds the start of the first stage of design and construction for the new AEG school to be named Aldenham Riyadh.



