Iran Condemns Israeli Threat of Nuclear Strikes on Gaza

(MENAFN) Iran's Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned recent comments by Israeli Minister Amichai Eliyahu, who suggested the possibility of using atomic bombs on Gaza as a response to Hamas. The Iranian spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, emphasized the need for the United Nations to address this threat to international peace promptly. He also highlighted the significant nuclear arsenal held by Israel, urging serious consideration of such statements given the regime's history of atrocities.



The spokesperson pointed out that Israel's nuclear capabilities, estimated to range from 100 to 300 warheads, make it the sixth nuclear power globally. Kanaani stressed the importance of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), which prohibits member states from engaging in any activities related to nuclear weapons, including their use or threat of use.



Kanaani expressed disappointment with Western nations for their silence on Israel's nuclear threat, noting that those who claim to support international peace have failed to address this alarming situation. He further emphasized that Israel's willingness to consider such a drastic measure reveals a lack of red lines and a disregard for international law in its dealings with the Palestinian nation.



In light of these developments, Iran calls for immediate and decisive action from the United Nations to prevent the potential use of nuclear weapons and safeguard international peace. The international community's response to this critical issue will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for regional stability and security.



MENAFN07112023000045015687ID1107385609