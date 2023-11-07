Experience a nature-filled Diwali at The Green Planet Dubai’s Nature Park

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 7 November 2023: The Green Planet Dubai, the only indoor tropical rainforest in the Middle East welcomes guests at its newly launched ‘Nature Park’ to discover the magic of Diwali from Wednesday, 8th November to Sunday, 12th November 2023.

During the special event, guests are invited to enjoy the Festival of Lights at the outdoor shaded Nature Park, which will come alive with vibrant Diwali lights, creating a magical atmosphere and promising a fantastic family day out. Here, children can get creative with special Diwali colouring activity with a special display wall, where all young artists can hang up their colouring masterpieces signed with their names or take it home. Furthermore, families are welcome to take memorable pictures for their little ones with The Green Planet Dubai’s animal mascots that will greet their young fans at 11:00AM, 12:00PM, 4:00PM and 5:00PM from Wednesday, 8th November to Sunday, 12th November 2023.

Food enthusiasts will enjoy a flavourful journey with The Green Planet Dubai's exclusive Diwali snacks platter offering a selection of Indian culinary delights, including Chicken Tikka Nachos, Pani Puri Shots with flavoured water, Yoghurt Papdi Chaat, crispy Veg and Chicken Samosas as well as a mouthwatering Motichoor Ladoo Cheesecake Jars.

Furthermore, guests can choose their favourite bite out of an extensive à la carte menu at the Garden Café that offers all day breakfast delights, succulent burgers, mouthwatering sandwiches, delectable pizzas and pastas as well as tasty desserts and kids’ meals – accommodating every taste.

To mark a special Diwali, nature lovers will have the opportunity to explore the Nature Park’s nine vibrant botanical gardens, treehouse adventure trail, skyline walks, and nine viewing platforms designed for the youngsters*. Here, the little ones will be amazed by over 20 giant animatronic bugs that offer an enriching fun and learning experience. Furthermore, families looking to extend a perfect family day out, can head inside the indoor four-storey rainforest biodome to explore more than 3,000 animals and plants from across the globe.

Guests can enjoy Diwali activities with The Green Planet Dubai's Nature Park Day Pass for only AED 69 per person from 10:00AM to 6:00PM or can extend their journey with a standard Green Planet Dubai Day Pass to access to both the indoor rainforest and the Nature Park, at AED 175 per person.





