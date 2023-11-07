Johnson Controls to Unveil Pioneering Sustainable Solutions at WETEX 2023 on 15-17th November in Dubai

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) – November 7, 2023 – Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, announced today (xx October 2023) its participation at the 23rd Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), the region's largest Sustainability & Clean Energy Technology Exhibition, hosted by the Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

With nearly 140 years of innovation, Johnson Controls will use this platform to unveil an array of ground breaking sustainable solutions that redefine the future of building technology.

Scheduled from 15th to 17th November, WETEX 2023 is a key gathering for leading sustainable technology companies worldwide, providing a unique opportunity for Johnson Controls to present innovations and underscore its commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly building solutions.

Mohammad Khalid, vice president and general manager of Johnson Controls Middle East & Africa said: “At WETEX 2023, we aim to showcase our vision of creating environmentally sustainable and technologically advanced spaces. We are committed to transforming the environments where we live and work with innovative as well as sustainable solutions to deliver a new era of autonomous buildings. Our participation in the event underscores our dedication to a greener world.”

Key Highlights at WETEX 2023:

During WETEX 2023, Johnson Controls will showcase a comprehensive portfolio of energy and sustainable solutions, which includes:

• OpenBlue Services: Johnson Controls' comprehensive digital offering paves the way for efficient, intelligent, and environmentally responsible building management.

• HVAC Solutions: Advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems designed for enhanced comfort and energy efficiency.

• Metasys Building Automation System: Cutting-edge technology optimizes building performance and energy usage.

• Cooling as a Service (CaaS): A pioneering approach to cooling solutions that align with sustainability goals.

• Energy Efficiency and Air Quality Systems: Innovative solutions to enhance energy efficiency and indoor air quality.

• Fire Suppression Capabilities: State-of-the-art fire suppression systems for building safety.

Johnson Controls’ participation at WETEX 2023 underscores its leadership in delivering holistic solutions for sustainable, smart, and healthy buildings. As the global leader in this space, the company is eager to collaborate with industry leaders, professionals, and stakeholders to address today's sustainability challenges.

Visitors to WETEX 2023 can gain valuable insights into the future of sustainable building technology and interact with Johnson Controls' experts to understand how these solutions positively impact the environment, businesses, and communities.



WETEX is hosted annually under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.





