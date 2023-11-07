Kremlin: Putin’s trip to Kazakhstan unassociated to Europe’s interactions with Astana

(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin’s next trip to Kazakhstan is not connected to latest interactions between European nations as well as Astana, the Kremlin stated on Tuesday.



“Of course, this is a completely independent dimension. It is not associated with any other contacts (made by Kazakhstan). We will further develop our good neighborliness and cooperation with Kazakhstan,” representative Dmitry Peskov informed journalists in a news conference in Moscow.



The Kremlin has officially announced that Putin is scheduled to visit Kazakhstan on Thursday. During this visit, he will engage in discussions with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, participate in the 19th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum through a video conference, and formalize several agreements.



Peskov emphasized that Russia and Kazakhstan are more than just partners; they are allies with increasingly strong bilateral relations, which set them apart from their relationships with other nations.



“This upcoming visit is very important from the point of view of the further development of the entire complex of our bilateral relations,” the official also said.



MENAFN07112023000045015839ID1107385586