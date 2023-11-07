Middle East’s first Revolutionary Self-Service Coffee Concept, nove caffè, Marks its Grand Opening

(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Dubai – [Nov 6, 2023] —Al Shirawi Vending Solutions, a subsidiary of Al Shirawi Group of Companies, one of the largest private business conglomerates of the UAE and a leader in the Office Coffee Service (OSC) and Vending landscape inaugurated nove caffè, the Middle East's FIRST self-service coffee showroom, strategically located at Citywalk Boulevard. The grand opening was graced by esteemed VIPs and marks the beginning of a thrilling era poised to reshape the coffee landscape.



The self-service coffee showroom will feature cutting-edge smart coffee machines sourced from Crane (UK) and Veromatic (Netherlands). These machines function as personalised baristas, meticulously crafting the perfect brew for each customer. Each cup is a unique masterpiece, tailored to individual preferences, delivering a distinctive and delightful coffee experience.



Pamela Chikhani, General Manager of Al Shirawi Vending Solutions, emphasized the significance of this pioneering concept, stating, "The sophistication and quality of our machines have allowed us to reimagine the coffee experience, reflecting our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. These smart vending machines offer patrons a coffee experience like no other. They are set to redefine our perception of vending."



nove caffè is the Middle East's FIRST self-service coffee showroom, designed to revolutionise the coffee culture. It provides an innovative platform to showcase state-of-the-art coffee vending machines, essentially serving as personalized baristas.



This venture represents the evolution of the vending industry, placing quality products and services at the forefront. It goes beyond mere coffee dispensing; it sets a new industry standard, underpinned by a dedication to excellence and a customer-centric approach.







