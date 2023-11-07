SCCI trade mission showcases Sharjah investment opportunities in Nairobi

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Nairobi, November 7, 2023

A trade mission to Uganda and Kenya led by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by the Sharjah Exports Development Centre (SEDC), participated in the Sharjah-Kenya Business Forum during its first stop in Nairobi. The forum aimed to review the two nations’ investment opportunities and encourage their business communities to invest in sectors and fields aligned with the national visions of the UAE and Kenya, supporting the two countries’ future trajectories towards achieving sustainable economic development.

The forum was attended by H.E. Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI and head of the mission. Other notable attendees included H.E. Dr Salem Ibrahim Al Naqbi, UAE Ambassador to Kenya, H.E. Ronald Meru, Chair of Economic Diplomacy for the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, several SCCI board members, Abdulaziz Mohammed Shattaf, Assistant Director-General of the Communication and Business Sector at the Sharjah Chamber, Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at SCCI, Jamal Saeed Buzangal, Director of the Media Department at the Chamber, a slew of officials from the SCCI and the SEDC, and numerous businessmen, investors, and representatives of the UAE and Kenya business communities.

H.E. Abdullah Sultan Al Owais stressed the importance of the forum, which provides a space for envisioning new horizons in enhancing UAE-Kenya bilateral trade and economic cooperation. In 2022, Kenyan imports from the UAE totalled $3,458,269, jumping 47% from the previous year. Meanwhile, the UAE’s imports from Nairobi rose from $315.268 million in 2021 to $373.679 million in 2022.

The business forum, H.E. Al Owais said, represents a new launching point for intensified cooperation between the two business communities, as it promotes the two nations’ investment environments and encourages the two sides to come up with quality partnerships, taking full advantage of the many perks and incentives offered within the Emirati and Kenyan business environments.

For his part, H.E. Dr Salem Ibrahim Al Naqbi praised the strategic partnership between the UAE and the Republic of Kenya, highlighting the great emphasis that the UAE places on advancing its relations with the African nation, especially in regard to development projects across all fields. Important visits of this kind and the exchange of trade delegations between officials and the private sectors play a crucial role in advancing the development of bilateral relations that benefit the two friendly nations and peoples.

During the forum, the Sharjah Exports Development Centre organised several bilateral working sessions between members of companies participating in the Sharjah Chamber delegation and representatives of Kenyan establishments. These sessions allowed the two sides to exchange expertise and explore investment opportunities across different economic sectors. It also provided a space for them to discuss enhancing mutual cooperation to achieve the signing of partnerships that benefit the private sector, meeting aspirations to boost the volume of trade exchange and establish enterprises in diverse sectors.

The Sharjah Chamber trade mission is scheduled to continue its Africa tour with a visit to Uganda from November 8-10. During this visit, the Sharjah-Uganda Business Forum will be held, featuring working sessions, bilateral meetings, and field tours of several economic institutions and establishments in Uganda.





