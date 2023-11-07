Iran Calls for International Action After Israeli Call for Nuclear Attack on Gaza

(MENAFN) In a recent statement, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian called for the disarmament of Israel's nuclear capabilities. This plea came in response to Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu's alarming suggestion to use a nuclear bomb on the densely populated Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million people.



Eliyahu's shocking remarks, made in a recent interview, claimed that there were "no non-combatants" in Gaza, and that deploying a nuclear bomb on the Palestinian enclave was being considered as an option. Amir Abdollahian condemned these statements as emblematic of Israel's desperation.



"The UN Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency must take immediate and uninterrupted action to disarm this barbaric and apartheid regime. Tomorrow is late. Full responsibility for this genocide lies with the White House," emphasized Amir Abdollahian.



This genocidal rhetoric from Eliyahu is unfortunately in line with a series of similarly concerning statements from other high-ranking Israeli officials. Israeli President Isaac Herzog, for instance, suggested that the entire population of Gaza should bear responsibility for the October 7 attack by Palestinian resistance groups, implying collective punishment. Meanwhile, Israeli War Minister Yoav Gallant shockingly referred to the people of Gaza as "human animals."



As international concern grows over the escalating situation, calls for immediate action to prevent further aggression and safeguard the well-being of the civilian population in Gaza are echoing around the world. The urgency to address this critical situation is now more pressing than ever.



