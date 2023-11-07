Expo Centre Sharjah promotes economic, cultural, tourism events at World Travel Market in London

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, November 7, 2023

Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) is currently participating in the 43rd edition of the World Travel Market, which is being held in London from November 6-8. During the event, ECS aims to promote the economic, cultural, and tourism events it organises and hosts throughout the year.

The Centre is part of an official delegation to the World Travel Market that includes a number of government and private sector entities from Sharjah, organised in cooperation with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority. The Emirate of Sharjah dispatched the delegation in the context of its efforts to review the current reality of tourism in Sharjah and the latest developments, actors, and projects in the field, while highlighting top Sharjah exhibitions.

H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said: "Expo Centre Sharjah is pleased to participate in the World Travel Market in London in cooperation with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority. This major exhibition provides us with an opportunity to showcase the diverse economic, cultural, and tourism events we organise and host throughout the year, further enhancing Sharjah's position on the global tourism map. Our participation in this event is part of our ongoing efforts to advance our international partnerships and offer investment opportunities in Sharjah."

H.E. Al Midfa noted that, while participating in the World Travel Market, the Centre’s delegation is holding meetings with several major global entities and institutions, with a view to strengthening cooperation and building new partnerships by ensuring the ECS offers the latest developments, amenities, and services for organising exhibitions and conferences.

Besides Expo Centre Sharjah, 18 government and private sector entities are participating in this year’s Sharjah Pavilion at the World Travel Market, in cooperation with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.

The World Travel Market in London is a leading global event in the travel and tourism sector, allowing those interested in the tourism industry to learn about thousands of global destinations and brands. The event attracts top speakers, businessmen, and leaders from a diverse array of economic, tourism and cultural sectors.





