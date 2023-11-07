Gaza's Healthcare System in Crisis

(MENAFN) The dire situation in Gaza's healthcare sector is drawing global attention, as the population of 2.3 million grapples with a collapsing system under the weight of ongoing hostilities. The shocking assault on al Ahli Hospital on October 17, resulting in significant civilian casualties, was a stark reminder of the perilous conditions faced by Gaza's residents. However, the reality on the ground is even more alarming.



Analysts assert that by systematically dismantling the healthcare infrastructure in the midst of a relentless bombing campaign, as seen in the October 30 attack on al-Quds Hospital, Israeli leaders may be attempting to exert pressure on the local population, hoping to turn sentiment against Hamas and other defenders of the land. Yet, this approach has thus far proven ineffective.



The assault on Gaza's healthcare extends beyond the hospitals and clinics themselves, reaching the vital roads leading to these facilities. The World Health Organization (WHO) has documented a staggering 102 attacks on healthcare centers in Gaza since October 7. It is crucial to bear in mind that these incidents have occurred within a confined territory and have been recorded by the WHO, which faces significant limitations in accessing and communicating within the besieged region, owing to the routine disruption of internet and phone connections by the Israeli regime.



The WHO's records reveal a devastating toll, with hundreds of patients losing their lives and hundreds more sustaining injuries, along with extensive damage to 39 medical facilities and 31 ambulances. These casualties are a direct consequence of Israeli airstrikes. Yet, experts on the ground suggest that the actual number of casualties may be even higher, especially when factoring in the regime's decision to restrict the entry of fuel into the Gaza Strip.



As the healthcare crisis in Gaza escalates, the international community faces a pressing obligation to address this urgent humanitarian catastrophe, and to work towards a lasting resolution that safeguards the lives and well-being of the region's vulnerable population.



