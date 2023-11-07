GCC stocks rise but face risks

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets continued to see a positive trend overall as sentiment improves. However, markets in the region could still face price correction risks in the face of volatile oil markets and remaining geopolitical risks.

The Dubai stock market continued to recover from its losses in October. The market continues to find support in the strong local economic fundamentals while sentiment improves. Performance could remain positive if traders continue to focus on softer monetary policy expectations.

The Abu Dhabi stock market followed suit but recorded a softer performance. Both markets could come under some pressure after recording a rebound as risks of traders moving to profit-taking increase in particular as gains accumulate.

The Qatari stock market could come under increasing pressure as traders could move to secure their gains. The main index could find some resistance near its last peak.

The Saudi stock market is recording more volatility as traders react to local company earnings in particular after its strong rebound. The volatility in oil markets is also adding to the uncertainty, contributing to downside risks.





