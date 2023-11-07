Gaza Conflict Enters Perilous Phase: Over 10,000 Lives Lost

(MENAFN) As the Israeli military advances further into the densely populated Gaza Strip, the toll on civilian lives continues to escalate. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, the number of Palestinian casualties has now surpassed a tragic milestone, with over 10,022 lives lost. Among the heart-wrenching figures, the devastating impact on children is particularly distressing, with casualties among them surpassing 4,000 as Israeli offensives intensify.



The Israeli military's recent strategic moves have marked a significant turning point in the conflict. They successfully severed northern Gaza from the southern region, a development they describe as a crucial stage in their operations. Furthermore, in a recent update, the military reported conducting airstrikes on 450 targets overnight, while also gaining control of a Hamas compound. This indicates a heightened level of intensity in the conflict.



Tragically, recent airstrikes have targeted civilian areas near schools and refugee camps, resulting in a significant loss of life. One such incident occurred at the Bureji refugee camp in central Gaza, where an Israeli airstrike hit several houses, claiming the lives of at least 13 individuals. This marks the third refugee camp struck by Israeli forces in the past 24 hours. Alarming reports indicate that over 50 Palestinians lost their lives in attacks on the al-Maghazi and Jabalia refugee camps.



Arafat Abu Mashaia, a resident of the al-Maghazi camp, provided a firsthand account of the devastating aftermath. He described how the airstrike demolished several multi-story homes, where people who had been displaced from other parts of Gaza sought refuge. In his words, it was a "true massacre," emphasizing that the residents were peaceful civilians. This grim incident occurred within an area designated for evacuation, underscoring the perilous circumstances faced by those caught in the crossfire.



As the conflict in Gaza reaches a critical juncture, the urgent need for international intervention and diplomatic efforts to halt the bloodshed and find a lasting resolution becomes increasingly apparent. The international community must unite in its determination to bring an end to this devastating chapter in the region's history.



