Nevada Supreme Court reschedules oral arguments in Jon Gruden's lawsuit against NFL

(MENAFN) The Nevada Supreme Court has rescheduled the oral arguments in the contract interference and conspiracy lawsuit filed by former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden against the NFL to January 10, 2023, after it was initially set for Tuesday. This change was made at the request of the attorneys involved, who cited a scheduling conflict.



The lawsuit centers on Gruden's allegations that the NFL improperly leaked a series of racist, sexist, and homophobic emails he sent between 2011 and 2018 when he was an ESPN announcer. These emails were sent to former Washington Commanders executive Bruce Allen and were discovered during the NFL's investigation into the workplace culture of the Washington team. The league's alleged actions led to Gruden's resignation from the Raiders in 2021 and have had a significant impact on his career, including the loss of endorsement contracts.



The NFL is seeking to have the state court judge's decisions from May 2022, which allowed Gruden's lawsuit to proceed and did not order out-of-court talks overseen by Commissioner Roger Goodell, reversed. Gruden is seeking monetary damages as he contends that the disclosure of the emails has had a detrimental effect on his career and reputation.



Gruden was the head coach of the Raiders when the team relocated from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020. The lawsuit has attracted significant attention and could have broader implications for the relationship between professional sports organizations and their employees.

MENAFN07112023000045015682ID1107385108