Iranian automakers produce nearly 763,000 vehicles in 7 months in Iranian year

(MENAFN) Iranian automakers have announced that they produced approximately 763,000 vehicles during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year, which extends from March 21 to October 22. This information was shared by Abdollah Tavakoli Lahijani, the Director General of the Iranian Industry Ministry's Auto Industry Office.



In this period, Iranian car manufacturers managed to produce approximately 624,000 passenger cars, marking a notable 24 percent increase compared to the 503,000 vehicles produced in the same period the previous year. Additionally, 91,000 trucks were produced during this timeframe, demonstrating a substantial 47 percent growth compared to the prior year.



The previous Iranian calendar year, which concluded on March 20, witnessed a remarkable surge in car manufacturing in Iran. Iranian automakers produced a total of 1,347,394 vehicles during this period.



Within this figure, 1,182,078 were passenger cars, reflecting a noteworthy 35 percent year-on-year increase. Vans constituted a substantial portion of the production, with 125,507 vans manufactured, marking a significant 56 percent growth. Moreover, 34,136 trucks were produced, signifying an impressive 150 percent increase in the past year.



These figures indicate the robust performance of Iran's automotive industry, as it continues to expand and meet the demand for vehicles within the country and potentially in international markets.

