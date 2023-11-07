7 Reasons Why Clear Aligners Aren't A Scam

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Clear teeth aligners are one of the most popular methods of aligning teeth today, thanks to their many benefits. However, there are still some misconceptions about them, with some labeling them scams. Here are seven reasons why clear teeth aligners aren't a scam and are worth the investment.

They Work

Dentists have proven clear aligners to be effective in aligning teeth, in some cases even faster than braces. They use a series of clear plastic trays to adjust teeth gradually, pulling teeth into place until they've reached the desired position. The aligners are custom-made uniquely for an individual's teeth, ensuring an accurate fit that moves them precisely where they need to go. Clear aligners can also correct various dental issues, including crooked teeth, overbite, underbite and gaps between teeth.

They're Comfortable

Unlike traditional braces that use metal brackets and wires that can irritate a person's mouth, clear aligners are designed to be comfortable to wear. They're made of smooth, flexible plastic that molds to teeth and gums, providing a snug fit that's gentle on a person's mouth. People can wear clear aligners all day, every day, and only remove them when they eat and brush their teeth.

They're Virtually Invisible

Clear aligners are made from clear, almost invisible plastic, so they're hardly noticeable when they're being worn. Nobody will know a person is undergoing dental treatment with a simple look, which can be a huge advantage for adults who don't want the aesthetic issues that come with traditional braces.

They're Affordable

Many people assume clear aligners are expensive, but that's not the case. Although occasionally more expensive than traditional braces, depending on their provider, they're still more cost-effective than other cosmetic dental procedures like veneers. Teeth aligners cost also varies depending on the severity of the dental issue, but most providers offer flexible payment plans to make the treatment more affordable.

They're Convenient

Clear aligners are conveniently used, cleaned and stored away, making it easy for a person to maintain their oral hygiene routine with them. People don't need special tools like floss threaders to clean their teeth while aligning them. They can easily remove them before brushing and flossing their teeth, making it easy to clean their teeth as they usually would.

They're Safe

Clear aligners are safe for all ages and don't cause any damage to teeth. The aligners are created with 3D computer imaging, which builds unique molds customized for each patient to be used progressively and safely, moving teeth to their appropriate position inside a patient's mouth over several months.

They Save Time

Clear aligners require fewer dental visits than traditional braces, making the treatment process faster. During aligner treatment, people will visit their dentist less often, usually only every six to eight weeks. An aligner's effectiveness is sometimes faster than straightening teeth with braces, too, depending on which service provider they're manufactured from.

Schedule a Consultation Today

Clear aligners are an excellent option for anyone looking to improve their smile. They're a better alternative to traditional braces, offering a discrete approach to teeth straightening that's perfect for adults who want to avoid the aesthetics of braces. Although the cost of clear aligners may vary from provider to provider, they're worth the investment in the long run. Clear aligners can improve a person's dental health, confidence and overall quality of life.