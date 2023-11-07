Edtech Startup Futurescool Launches Revolutionary Online Education Program

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

London, United Kingdom Nov 7, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Futurescool is excited to announce its formal launch on November 13, 2023.

The goal of Futurescool is very clear: to equip young brains between the ages of 8 and 18 with the skills and information necessary to succeed in the twenty-first century. They are aware that the traditional educational system frequently fails to adequately prepare our kids for the ever-changing technological environment and the ever-changing needs of the contemporary world. Futurescool fills that void.

Tea Sankovic, the company's founder, had a vision and passion that gave birth to Futurescool. With years of experience as a teacher and a deep comprehension of cutting-edge technologies, Tea possessed a special combination of knowledge that allowed her to see the revolutionary potential of new technologies like blockchain, AI, VR, and the metaverse. She saw the enormous influence these technologies will have on the future and the urgent need to equip young people's minds to succeed in this brand-new environment. Tea's philosophy is based on the idea that learning should be dynamic, progressive, and responsive to the world's fast changes.

Futurescool's extensive after-school program is the first of its kind to combine critical soft skills and personal growth with cutting-edge technologies and fundamental sciences. The curriculum gives young brains the resources they need to succeed in school, the workplace, and personal development. We provide a well-rounded program that includes everything from learning cutting-edge technology like artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, blockchain, and the metaverse, to developing vital soft skills like flexibility, leadership, and problem-solving.

Its programs include a wide range of subjects, including financial literacy, creativity and innovation, renewable energy, cyber security, and online safety.

Futurescool is committed to developing well-rounded people with the flexibility, fortitude, and inventiveness necessary to prosper in a world that is always changing in addition to their academic prowess.

The problem with traditional education is that it places a lot of emphasis on academic content and standardized testing, which frequently results in a lack of the critical soft skills and future-focused competencies needed for success in the classroom, in the workplace, and in one's own personal development. However, Futurescool acknowledges this serious shortcoming and seeks to close the knowledge gap between conventional schooling and the abilities required for the contemporary workforce.

The strategy used by Futurescool is creative and dynamic. The curriculum, which was created by executives in the tech industry and progressive, experienced educators, aims to encourage young people to become the innovators of the future. Developed with the help of Ivy League alumni, Futurescool is a cutting-edge initiative that offers engaging, live classes after school. The program empowers students with a transformative and immersive learning experience, shaping them into future innovators in a tech-driven world. It embraces a combination of the problem-based learning framework, the case study method pioneered by Harvard, and the moonshot framework at the core of Google's innovation.

Futurescool's tutors are not just educators; they aim to become your child's partner in their journey towards a brighter, more promising future. They understand the unique challenges of the digital age and are committed to providing a safe, inspiring, and dynamic learning environment that fosters growth and curiosity.

All parents, students, and all those who are passionate about the future of education are invited to join Futurescool on this exciting adventure starting November 13th, 2023. Together, they aim to prepare the next generation to be leaders, innovators, and visionaries.

Welcome to Futurescool, where the future is being shaped, one skill at a time.

Source