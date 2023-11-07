Iran, Afghanistan deliberate ways to enhance economic ties to USD10B

(MENAFN) Senior officials from Iran and Afghanistan have engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing economic cooperation between the two nations. The goal of these discussions is to elevate trade exchanges to reach a target of USD10 billion, as reported by an Iranian news outlet.



During a televised program, Mohammad-Mehdi Javanmard-Ghassab, the Economic Adviser of the Iranian President's Special Envoy in Afghanistan Affairs, and Nooruddin Azizi, the Minister of Commerce and Industry of the Taliban Government, both emphasized that the current level of trade between Iran and Afghanistan is considered insufficient and should be substantially increased.



These officials highlighted the importance of implementing measures to boost bilateral trade to USD10 billion annually. Additionally, they identified key sectors for potential cooperation, including the mining industry, agriculture, and transit, where both countries have significant opportunities to expand their economic ties.



“Afghanistan is very rich in terms of minerals and is one of the countries that is highly valued in this regard, and all Iranian economists agree on the potential for cooperation in this field,” the Afghani official stated.



“We can also grow the products needed by Iran, such as cotton, beets, sesame, etc., in our agricultural lands. Of course, extraterritorial cultivation is also a very large capacity in which we can be self-sufficient and export to neighboring countries,” he also said.

MENAFN07112023000045015839ID1107385063