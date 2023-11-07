Volleyball Team Of CSC To Take Part In Azerbaijani Championship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The volleyball team of the CSC will take part in the
championship of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The opening ceremony, held at the Baku Sports Palace, was
attended by President of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF)
Shahin Baghirov, Vice President of AVF Faig Garayev, Vice President
of AVF Bahruz Guliyev, AVF Board of Administration, Vice President
of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan Chingiz
Huseynzadeh, President of the European Volleyball Confederation
(CEV) Aleksandar Boricic, CEV Senior Vice Renato Arena, President
of the Turkish Volleyball Federation Akif Ustundag, President of
the Bulgarian Volleyball Federation Lubomir Ganev, Chief of the
Central Sports Club (CSC) of the Ministry of Defense Lieutenant
Colonel Ramig Orujev, and other guests.
In the men's championship, the team of the Central Sports Club
“MOIK” will compete with the teams“AZERRAIL”,“Khari Bulbul
Lachin”,“Khari Bulbul Shusha”,“Murov Az Terminal” and
“Neftchi”.
According to the regulations, the teams that took the first four
places in the championship, to be conducted with 4 rounds on a
round-robin basis, will advance to the playoffs.
"MOIK" will play its debut match against“Khari Bulbul Shusha”
on November 8.
