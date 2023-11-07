Azercell Delights Its Subscribers With Special Project On Victory Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Happy Victory Day, Motherland!
Azercell delights its subscribers with a special
project dedicated to Victory Day and a gift campaign on social
networks!
"Azercell Telecom" LLC is conducting a project on social media
under the hashtag #eyVatan on the occasion of Victory Day. The
leading mobile operator makes posts dedicated to restoration,
reconstruction works, steps taken by the mobile operator towards
the creation of new infrastructure in the lands freed from
occupation, as well as the establishment of city days in the areas,
their re-flourishing and revitalization, and also holds various
competitions. Starting from October 15, this project, posted on the
company's social media channels, has aroused great interest among
viewers.
Besides, within the campaign dedicated to November 8 – Victory
Day, subscribers using the“Veteran” tariff will be provided with
free minutes for on-net calls. These minutes can be used within 24
hours from the moment the SMS is sent.
It should be noted that“Azercell Telecom” LLC, which followed
our glorious army along the front lines from the beginning of the
44-day Patriotic War, has managed to create the first mobile
infrastructure on our historical lands liberated from occupation,
continues its work towards expanding the new generation network and
providing the population with modern communication services in
these regions.
Motherland!
You are strong!
You are thriving!
You are indivisible!
