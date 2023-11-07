Azerbaijani FM, Serbian President Discuss Strategic Partnership Between Two Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov was received by President Aleksandar Vucic during his visit to the Republic of Serbia on November 7, 2023, Azernews reports.

According to the Foreign Ministry, during the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the existing relations of strategic partnership between the two countries and mutual visits at the highest level, including the state visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Serbia in November last year and the state visit of President Aleksandar Vucic in December last year. The importance of the business trip to Azerbaijan was emphasized.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects of the development of trade and economic relations and assessed the activity of the Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation.

It was noted that there are wide opportunities for strategic cooperation between the two countries in energy, agriculture, tourism, and other areas.

The sides exchanged views on the possibility of normalizing Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and establishing sustainable peace in the region.

President Aleksandar Vucic said that Serbia always supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan's support for Serbia's territorial integrity.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.