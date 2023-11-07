Azerbaijani FM, Serbian President Discuss Strategic Partnership Between Two Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov was received by President
Aleksandar Vucic during his visit to the Republic of Serbia on
November 7, 2023, Azernews reports.
According to the Foreign Ministry, during the meeting,
satisfaction was expressed with the existing relations of strategic
partnership between the two countries and mutual visits at the
highest level, including the state visit of President Ilham Aliyev
to Serbia in November last year and the state visit of President
Aleksandar Vucic in December last year. The importance of the
business trip to Azerbaijan was emphasized.
At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects of
the development of trade and economic relations and assessed the
activity of the Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic
Cooperation.
It was noted that there are wide opportunities for strategic
cooperation between the two countries in energy, agriculture,
tourism, and other areas.
The sides exchanged views on the possibility of normalizing
Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and establishing sustainable peace
in the region.
President Aleksandar Vucic said that Serbia always supports the
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and expressed gratitude for
Azerbaijan's support for Serbia's territorial integrity.
Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the
meeting.
