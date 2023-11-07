Nar Publishes The Book“The Republic's Flag” On The Occasion Of National Flag Day

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Nar congratulates our nation on the occasion of Victory and Flag
Days, the most glorious pages of our history. The mobile operator
has published the book "The Republic's Flag" (Cümhuriyyət
Bayrağı), which describes the history of our flag - the
tricolor symbol of Victory Day. The book released on the occasion
of Flag Day covers the history from the establishment of the
Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan till the period when our
victorious army raised our flag in Karabakh.
The book written by the well-known researcher Dilgam Ahmed
includes important photographs and documents related to the years
of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic and emigration, as well as
the modern era of our flag, which defines our national
identity.
Taking into account the great interest in the book, Nar conducts
a contest on the social
media page . Social network users who answer the questions on
the occasion of the 105th anniversary of our flag will receive the
book "The Republic's Flag".
Nar currently provides high-quality communication
services to 2.2 million customers. It is the leading mobile
operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the
last 4 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric
strategy and provides excellent service at an affordable
price.
