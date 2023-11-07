Baku Airport Will Switch To Enhanced Operation Mode

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) In order to ensure maximum comfort and safety of passengers,
Heydar Aliyev International Airport will switch to an enhanced
operating mode during the weekend, which will last from November 8
to 12, 2023.
In connection with the expected increase in passenger traffic
during this period, all services of Baku Airport have implemented
the necessary measures to ensure flexible and prompt service.
Passengers are recommended to arrive at the airport at least 2
hours before departure in order to complete check-in for the flight
and other official procedures on time, as well as promptly monitor
the time of arrival and departure of the flight on the official
website of the airport should be noted that passengers of Heydar Aliyev
International Airport have the opportunity to travel to about 80
destinations served by 37 airlines
Wish all passengers a good flight and a rest!
