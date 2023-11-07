Average Monthly Nominal Salary Of Employees Increases In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Average monthly
nominal salary of hired workers has increased in Azerbaijan from
January through August 2023, Trend reports.
The data of the Baku City Statistical Department of the State
Statistics Committee shows that the average monthly nominal salary
of hired workers increased by 9.9 percent and amounted to 1,174
manat ($690) from January through August 2023 year-on-year.
"The average monthly nominal wage of mining workers has amounted
to 3,881 manat, information and communication workers - 1,742 manat
($1,024) since the beginning of the reporting period. The wages of
workers employed in financial and insurance activities increased
the most compared to the corresponding period of the last year.
Thus, the average monthly nominal salary of workers in the sphere
of financial and insurance activities amounted to 2,556 manat
($1,503) for 8 months of the current year, and for the
corresponding period of last year - 2,268 manat ($1.334)," the
ministry said.
