Azerbaijan's Central Bank, Ministry Of Digital Development And Transport Sign Memorandum


11/7/2023 8:09:28 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Azerbaijan's Central Bank and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan have signed a memorandum, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank, the memorandum was signed by CB Chairman Taleh Kazimov and Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev.

