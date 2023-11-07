(MENAFN) Prakazrel "Pras" Michel, a founding member of the Fugees, is backstage at the Kia Forum on a Sunday night, ahead of the second Los Angeles show of Lauryn Hill and the Fugees' anniversary tour. The concert is a celebration of the iconic group, their music, and the generations of fans who have embraced it. It's also a reflection on his newfound freedom, even with the looming legal issues.



In April, Pras Michel, the rapper entangled in multimillion-dollar political conspiracies spanning two presidential administrations, was convicted on 10 counts, including conspiracy and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, following a trial in Washington, D.C. The trial featured testimony from notable figures like Leonardo DiCaprio. As he sits in his dressing room, watching the Buffalo Bills play the Cincinnati Bengals, Pras Michel contemplates the alignment of his life with the lyrics and themes in the Fugees' music, particularly when it comes to references to federal agencies and conspiracies.



The "Ms. Lauryn Hill & Fugees: Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour" is scheduled to run until mid-December. Despite facing the possibility of a 20-year prison sentence on the most serious charges, Pras Michel remains undeterred, expressing his confidence in participating in the tour.

