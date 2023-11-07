Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Three Members Of Islamic Resistance In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon announced Tuesday the killing of three of its members during confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces on Lebanon's southern border, while Haifa city in occupied Palestine was bombarded with missiles for the first time from Lebanon since the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) quoted a statement from the Islamic Resistance in which it said it mourned those that were killed in confrontations in the villages adjacent to the border with occupied Palestine.

The Lebanese Red Cross (LRC) said in a statement that its members were able to take out the dead bodies from Jabal Balat, opposite the town of Marwahin, after the occupation force's aircraft bombed the area.

This was carried out with the support of international forces operating in southern Lebanon such as United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the Lebanese army, as the bodies were transferred to Salah Ghandour Hospital in the city of Bint Jbeil, LRC added.

In the past hours, the southern Lebanese border with occupied Palestine witnessed mutual bombardment, and Al-Qassam Brigades announced that it had targeted Haifa city with several missiles for the first time since the beginning of confrontations.

NNA quoted the Al-Qassam Brigades as saying in a statement that it bombed Nahariya settlement and the south of Haifa in northern occupied Palestine with 16 missiles in response to the occupation's massacres and aggression against the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation forces' aircraft carried out raids Tuesday morning on Jabal Al-Labouneh near Naqoura city in southern Lebanon, NNA reported.

Since the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood from Gaza last October 7th, the southern Lebanese border witnessed daily military confrontations, the frequency of which has escalated in the recent period, including the launching of missiles towards occupied Palestine and the occupation forces' shelling of Lebanese lands with artillery and launching airstrikes. (end)

