Arab League Chief: Situation In Gaza Is Catastrophic

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 7 (KUNA) - Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmad Aboul Gheit, affirmed on Tuesday that the situation in the Gaza Strip is "catastrophic".

This came during Aboul Gheit's meeting with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, said the Arab League in a statement.

Aboul Gheit pointed out the violation of all the rights of Palestinians in Gaza at the hands of the Israeli occupation, especially the basic rights such as access to food, medicine, shelter, and other rights that were violated with the bombing of schools, hospitals, places of worship, refugee camps, etc.

He also noted that there is a feeling of loss of confidence in international humanitarian law and human rights in light of the massacres committed by the occupation forces that people watch daily on screens, and that what is most disturbing is the policy of double standards and the insistence of some international powers to give justifications for these crimes.

The Arab League Chief warned against displacing the Palestinians, "What must be worked on is ending the occupation and moving forward with the two-state solution," considering that the only way to achieve security for all parties.

In a press statement after the meeting, Turk stressed the need to end the violence in Gaza, adding that he will visit the Rafah crossing to monitor the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip.

He will also visit Jordan the day after tomorrow, Thursday, to increase humanitarian efforts to stop the human suffering in the Strip. (end)

