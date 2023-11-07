Kuwait Interior Minister Stresses On Importance Of GCC Joint Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nasser Al-Ajmi

MUSCAT, Nov 7 (KUNA) - Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah affirmed Tuesday that the meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council interior ministers in Muscat will produce a number of decisions that will strengthen the process of joint Gulf security cooperation.

This came in a statement by Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled to KUNA, Tuesday, after his arrival in Oman to participate in the fortieth meeting of the GCC Interior Ministers.

Sheikh Talal was received at the airport by the Omani Minister of Interior and the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the Sultanate of Oman, Ambassador Mohammad Al-Hajri. (end) nfa