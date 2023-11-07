Senate Committee Calls For Support Of Palestinian Sovereignty And Ceasefire Efforts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra) -- The Senate Committee on Arab, International and Expatriate Affairs, led by Senator Hani Mulki, convened on Tuesday to deliberate on the escalating situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.The committee issued a statement articulating its commendation for the foundational principles set forth by His Majesty King Abdullah II during his address at the Cairo Peace Summit.It highlighted His Majesty's extensive diplomatic endeavors since the onset of war on Gaza, aimed at raising awareness within the global community about the grave humanitarian crises and violations being perpetrated against the Palestinian people by Israeli forces.His Majesty's calls for international action to facilitate a ceasefire and advance a peaceful resolution were emphasized. Such a resolution would respect the Palestinians' right to statehood within the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital, ultimately fostering a just and comprehensive peace in the region a consistent advocacy point of His Majesty.The Senate Committee also acknowledged the resilience of the Palestinian people amidst the violence and expressed profound distress over the civilian casualties, which include children, women, the elderly, and disabled persons.The committee recognized the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates' efforts to realize His Majesty's vision of ending the occupation's transgressions. It also praised the Ministry of Interior alongside the security and military services for safeguarding the nation and its people, and acknowledged the widespread support for the Palestinian cause within Jordan and across the globe.However, the committee expressed dismay over the support or indifference of certain Western governments towards Israel's actions, urging them to heed the public outcry within their own borders against the severe crimes, collective punishments, and the ongoing ethnic cleansing faced by Palestinians.The committee underscored the belief that regional stability and peaceful coexistence are unattainable without a concerted international push to end all of Israel's belligerent activities, including the war and devastation in Gaza, the intimidation in the West Bank, and the full blockade of Gaza and West Bank villages.It calls for the cessation of settlement activities, the dismantling of existing settlements in breach of international law, and the establishment of a viable, sovereign Palestinian state alongside Israel, as per the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.