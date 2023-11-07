Agriculture Ministry, BDC Sign Agreement To Implement 'Green Links' Project

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra) -Minister of Agriculture, Khaled Hneifat, and Director-General of Business Development Center (BDC), Ghaleb Hijazi, on Tuesday signed a cooperation agreement to implement "Life The Green Links" project funded by European Union, aimed to promoting sustainable agriculture and environmental sustainability in the region.Speaking at the signing ceremony, Hneifat stressed importance of cooperation with BDC through projects that reflect the Jordanian agricultural sector's aspirations and aim to reduce unemployment and transform consuming households into producers.The ministry, he noted, developed a training and guidance matrix, as loans worth JD100 million are provided, adding that a large portion of them is interest-free with a success rate of 95% in some sectors, which led to marketing crops and products in seasonal fairs and the permanent exhibition in Amman and Irbid.The agreement features a set of activities to achieve sustainable development, support the Kingdom's agricultural and environmental sectors, and treat gray water, which would contribute to achieving sustainability of water use, reducing pollution, producing organic fertilizer, improving soil quality, and increasing agricultural production, according to a ministry statement.The agreement also aims to maintain solar energy systems by carrying out a project to train Jordanian youth on maintaining and using solar energy networks.Additionally, it highlights principles of waste segregation management and targets entrepreneurs within the green economy to develop environmentally friendly projects and promote entrepreneurship in this regard, the statement said.