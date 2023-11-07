EU Provides €902.4M Aid Package To Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Brussels, Nov. 7 (Petra) - The European Union (EU) on Tuesday announced an aid package to Jordan during His Majesty King Abdullah's visit to Brussels, where he met with EU leaders.The total value of aid, including grants and loans, was about €902.4 million, of which four grants were signed, while the rest will be inked within a time frame until the end of 2024.The four agreements signed today at a total value of €207 million were sealed by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi and EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi.The agreements allocated two grants worth €50 million and €47 million to support the Aqaba-Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project, which is considered a strategic project for Jordan's water security.The third grant of €65 million will support entrepreneurship and develop the private sector and is aimed at improving the business environment for private sector growth through sectoral support and promoting entrepreneurship. Its main purpose is to create sustainable job opportunities for young Jordanian job seekers through assisting small and medium enterprises in innovative sectors such as green and digital industries.The fourth grant of €45 million is allocated to support comprehensive and high-quality education for Syrian refugees and Jordanian children and youth. The funds will be used to support the education sector through the general budget, implement activities in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, and provide opportunities for higher education and vocational training for Syrian refugees and Jordanians, enabling them to acquire professional skills and better livelihoods, in cooperation with Jordanian educational and training institutions.The rest of the loan and grants provided by the European Union and the European Investment Bank (EIB), totaling €695.4 million, will be signed by the end of 2024, and will be allocated to supporting priority development projects and sector support through the general budget. This includes grants for bilateral cooperation and partnership priorities between Jordan and the EU, totaling €105.4 million, for projects and programs in line with the executive program of Jordan's economic modernization vision, as well as €90 million to help the Kingdom respond to the Syrian refugee crisis.The aid package also includes two development loans provided by the EIB. The first, amounting to €100 million, will support the Aqaba-Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project. The second, worth €400 million, will fund a program to enhance water security and adapt to climate change through implementing reforms in the water sector.The aid will be disbursed over a period of 3-4 years based on the work plans of the relevant projects.