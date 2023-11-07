Nearly 1M chickens will be killed on a Minnesota farm because of bird flu

(MENAFN) In an effort to curb the spread of highly contagious bird flu, nearly 1 million chickens on a Minnesota egg farm will be culled. This decision comes after the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the presence of the avian influenza virus on the farm in Wright County, Minnesota, along with three smaller outbreaks in South Dakota and Iowa. When the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus is identified on a farm, the standard practice is to euthanize the entire flock to prevent its spread to other farms.



Apart from the Minnesota case, the USDA also disclosed plans to cull about 26,800 turkeys on a farm in McPherson County, South Dakota, and nearly 17,000 birds on two farms in Iowa's Clay County.



The egg and poultry industry has grappled with a bird flu outbreak since the previous year. In 2022, the virus led to the culling of nearly 58 million birds, predominantly chickens and turkeys. This mass culling significantly impacted egg and turkey prices. The situation on the Minnesota farm marks the first detection of bird flu in an egg-laying operation this year.



Although the overall toll in 2023 has been lower than in 2022, with a substantial decline in cases among wild birds and increased biosecurity efforts by farmers, the culling of approximately 940,000 chickens on the Minnesota farm will bring the total for the year to around 3.4 million birds.

