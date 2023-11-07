Ukraine braces for potential outages amid Russian missile threats

(MENAFN) According to Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, Ukraine is preparing for widespread outages brought on by Russian missile strikes and is ready for "the worst winter" in its history.



In reaction to the bombing of the Crimean Bridge last autumn, Moscow started to strike Ukraine's energy infrastructure.



In advance of Russian attacks, Kuleba disclosed in an interview with a German publication on Monday that he had purchased "dozens of candles" and his father had purchased a truckload of firewood.



The minister emphasized that Kiev is open to the possibility that Germany may not supply them with long-range Taurus missiles and, instead, focus on sending additional air defense systems. He further stated that Ukraine is committed to taking all necessary measures to safeguard its power plants.



Germany has been hesitant to arm Kiev with long-range weaponry. Chancellor Olaf Scholz clarified that he opposes the use of these weapons against Russian targets.



Remarking on the topic in September, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock characterized this armament as being highly advanced, continuing that “when we deliver something, it has to work in the field.”

