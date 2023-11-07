Processing glitch in US banking network leads to interruptions in deposits

(MENAFN) A processing glitch in the network responsible for handling electronic transfers among nearly all U.S. bank accounts caused delays in settling deposits, with some still unresolved, as reported by the private entity operating the system. The Clearing House Payments Co., owned by a consortium of 22 major banks, including Citibank, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and J.P. Morgan Chase, revealed that a technical error occurred on a Thursday, causing payment information sent to banks to have account numbers and customer names masked, thereby preventing immediate processing.



Numerous customers have voiced their frustrations on social media, highlighting the difficulties arising from delayed paycheck deposits, particularly when it impacts essential automatic payments such as mortgages, rent, and credit card bills. The Clearing House Payments Co. expressed regret for the error and clarified that the individual banks bore no responsibility for the situation. They also stressed that the problem affected only a "very small percentage" of all transactions.



The company confirmed that it is collaborating with the banks, their customers, and the Federal Reserve to expedite the resolution of this issue.

