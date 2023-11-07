NBA, Diamond Sports Group come to agreement for continued local broadcasts

(MENAFN) The NBA and Diamond Sports Group, a major owner of regional sports networks, have come to an agreement that will ensure the continuation of local broadcasts for 15 NBA teams on Bally Sports through the remainder of this season. The deal is currently awaiting court approval as Diamond Sports Group has been undergoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the Southern District of Texas since March. The company revealed in a financial filing the previous year that it had accumulated a debt of USD8.67 billion.



While there will be a reduction in rights payments for certain teams, the local broadcasting rights for these 15 franchises will ultimately revert back to the teams and the NBA at the conclusion of this season. Additionally, the NBA is on the brink of commencing negotiations for national rights, which are set to expire after the 2024-25 season. This agreement provides a degree of stability for fans, networks, and NBA teams, particularly in light of the challenges faced by Major League Baseball when agreements for San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks games could not be reached last season, leading MLB to take over the broadcasts.



The NBA teams currently under Bally Sports coverage include Atlanta, Charlotte, Cleveland, Dallas, Detroit, Indiana, LA Clippers, Memphis, Miami, Milwaukee, Minnesota, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Orlando, and San Antonio. Furthermore, Diamond Sports, which also holds rights for 11 National Hockey League teams, is engaged in discussions with the NHL for a similar agreement.



In a statement, Diamond Sports Group expressed its commitment to continuing to broadcast NBA and NHL games during the court's consideration of the company's motions. They also mentioned ongoing discussions with the NHL regarding a new deal.



The filing, which spanned 74 pages, included Diamond's agreement to sell its minority stakes in the YES Network, which airs New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets games, as well as the Chicago Cubs’ Marquee Network. The proceeds from these sales will be allocated to unsecured creditors.

