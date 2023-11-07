Canada suspends all embassy operations in Nigeria

(MENAFN) An explosion at the Embassy of Canada in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, resulted in the death of two individuals and left two others with severe injuries on Monday. Following the incident, the Canadian government has temporarily shuttered the embassy and suspended all of its operations.



Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced in a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) that an inquiry has been initiated to investigate the fire incident at the High Commission in Abuja.



“We can confirm there was an explosion at our High Commission in Nigeria. The fire is out and we are working to shed light on what caused this situation. I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the 2 people killed in this tragedy,” Joly declared on Monday.



As stated by Nkechi Isa, a spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service, in an announcement reported by local media, the explosion at the embassy was attributed to a malfunctioning generator.



“One of the power-generating sets was said to be working, while the other one was being serviced. The fire occurred when the tank of diesel in the generator house, containing 2000 liters of diesel, exploded,” a Nigerian newspaper cited the emergency service as declaring.



“Two of the personnel servicing the generator were fatally injured, and two people survived and are on admission at the National Hospital Trauma Centre with severe burns,” it also said.

