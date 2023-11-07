Ram presents Ramcharger, battling range anxiety with unique powertrain

(MENAFN) The fear of running out of power on the road, known as "range anxiety," is a significant obstacle for many potential electric vehicle (EV) buyers. Stellantis' Ram brand may have a solution for this concern, particularly for those who require a truck for towing or hauling. They have introduced the Ramcharger, a pickup truck capable of traveling 145 miles (235 kilometers) on electricity. What sets it apart is its 3.6-liter V6 gas engine, which is linked to a generator that can recharge the battery while the truck is in motion.



The growth of electric vehicle sales has shown signs of slowing down, leading automakers to reevaluate their significant investments in the transition from internal combustion to electric powertrains. Surveys indicate that cost, limited range, and a lack of charging infrastructure are some of the key reasons holding potential buyers back from electric vehicles. Tim Kuniskis, CEO of the Ram brand, recognizes the advantages of battery electric vehicles but acknowledges that certain factors are causing hesitation among consumers. With the Ramcharger, Kuniskis believes he can reassure customers that they won't need to worry about running out of power.



Stellantis is so confident in the appeal of this new powertrain that it plans to offer it in other vehicles as well. While not officially confirmed, a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers suggests that Stellantis intends to implement the same power system in the Jeep Wrangler small SUV by 2028 and in the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer large SUVs by 2025.

