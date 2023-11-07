European Commission to recommend official membership negotiations with Ukraine

(MENAFN) According to Reuters, the European Commission will formally recommend on Wednesday that membership negotiations with Ukraine begin.



According to a Monday story, an unidentified senior Ukrainian government source informed the agency that Kiev anticipated receiving a "positive" evaluation of its membership bid from the Commission.



The ultimate determination will be reached during an EU summit scheduled for December, at which point the EU's executive body will be tasked with producing an evaluation of Ukraine's advancement in seven reform sectors. This report will also encompass an assessment of the progress achieved by Moldova and Georgia, as reported by UK-based news outlet.



A top French envoy reported to the news agency that the “consensus is clear” generally, and that backing for Kiev stayed “very solid.”



While visiting the Ukrainian capital on Saturday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted that the country had fulfilled more than 90 percent of the prerequisites for commencing formal membership negotiations. She also pointed out that addressing issues related to corruption and the rights of ethnic minorities remained as areas that needed attention in the interim.



In a speech given last month, von der Leyen stressed that Ukraine should not look for short cuts to full membership because the accession process is absolutely "merit-based."

